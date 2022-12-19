Tema Energy, provider of data center technology, expects business to exceed €11 million this year, a record in the company’s 20-year history

Tema Energy, provider of data center technology, expects business to exceed €11 million this year, a record in the company’s 20-year history. Mihai Manole, managing partner at Tema Energy: More and more US, European and Romanian investors are looking to develop large projects The medium value of the projects has increased from 0.3 to 1 million euros to 2 to 5 million euro Cluster Power Craiova data center, built by Tema Energy,... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]