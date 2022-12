Libra Internet Bank Has 3 Bond Issues Worth Over EUR48M Listed On Stock Exchange

Libra Internet Bank Has 3 Bond Issues Worth Over EUR48M Listed On Stock Exchange. Libra Internet Bank continues its financing through the stock exchange with a third bond issue, worth EUR4.262 million and the bonds will trade on the main section of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol LIBRA32E. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]