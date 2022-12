Romania's BET Index Firms See 8.6% Gains In Nov 2022- The Fastest Growth Pace In 20 Months

Romania's BET Index Firms See 8.6% Gains In Nov 2022- The Fastest Growth Pace In 20 Months. Romania's capital market in Romania grew by 8.6% in November 2022 through the lens of the BET index, which includes the 20 most liquid companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), and the BET-TR index, which also includes (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]