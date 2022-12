AI medtech start-up MediNav receives EUR 80,000 investment from Growceanu

AI medtech start-up MediNav receives EUR 80,000 investment from Growceanu. Business angel platform Growceanu recently invested EUR 80,000 in MedTech start-up MediNav. The investment is part of a financing round worth EUR 250,000 led by Overkill VC. MediNav was founded in 2020 by Wanda Fiat and Adrian Cuzman. So far, the start-up has attracted EUR 350,000 from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]