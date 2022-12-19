Almost half of under-15 mothers in the EU are from Romania, new statistics reveal



Almost half of under-15 mothers in the EU are from Romania, new statistics reveal.

New statistics from Save the Children Romania reveal an alarming reality. At least almost half of the mothers under the age of 15 in the European Union nations are Romanian (45%), especially from the counties of Mureș, Bihor, Dolj, and Brașov. According to the same survey, at least 32% of the (...)