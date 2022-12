Majority of Austrians support veto against Romania, poll reveals

Majority of Austrians support veto against Romania, poll reveals. Over half (52%) of Austrians support their government’s decision to block the inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, according to a recent survey. By comparison, roughly one-third of respondents said that the same decision was a mistake. Most of those who support the veto are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]