Generators of Hope: Timișoara joins European campaign to donate power generators to Ukraine. Timișoara, a major city in western Romania, has joined the Generators of Hope European solidarity campaign, which aims to aid Ukraine with power generators and transformers. These will help the country keep its hospitals, schools, water supply system, telephone network and more up and running. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]