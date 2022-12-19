 
December 19, 2022

Two million traditional sweetbreads to be shipped outside of Romania for the holidays
Dec 19, 2022

Two million traditional sweetbreads to be shipped outside of Romania for the holidays.

More than two million traditional cozonaci (sweetbreads) will find their way to large Romanian communities from abroad this holiday season. Over 7.5 million will be made in total, according to the Romanian Employers’ Association in the Milling, Bakery, and Flour Products Industries (ROMPAN). (...)

