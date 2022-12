Filip & Company Advised Fondul Proprietatea On Selling 2.8% Stake In OMV Petrom

Filip & Company Advised Fondul Proprietatea On Selling 2.8% Stake In OMV Petrom. Law firm Filip & Company has assisted Fondul Proprietatea in selling its entire stake, consisting of 1.777.067.726 ordinary shares, held in OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) through an accelerated private placement set off on Tuesday (Dec (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]