Regus Signs Lease With Globe Trade Center For 1,200 Sqm In City Gate South Tower

Real estate developer Globe Trade Center (GTC) Romania has signed a long-term contract with Regus, part of IWG, which will occupy 1,200 square meters in the City Gate South Tower, starting June 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]