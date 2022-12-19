Eurostat: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary - EU Countries With Lowest Average Salary In 2021

Eurostat: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary - EU Countries With Lowest Average Salary In 2021. In 2021, among EU member states, the highest average annual adjusted full-time salary was in Luxembourg (EUR72,200), Denmark (EUR63,300) and Ireland (EUR50,300), and the lowest in Bulgaria (EUR10,300), Hungary (EUR12,600) and Romania (EUR13,000), according to a report by Eurostat, the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]