Mihaela Ionita To Take Over As HR Manager At ING Bank Romania Starting Jan 1, 2023. ING Bank Romania has announced that Mihaela Ionita will join its team as Human Resources (HR) Manager and member of the bank’s Board of Directors, starting January 1, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]