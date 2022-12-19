Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing

Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing. Over the past 26 years, the Bucharest Stock Exchange went from nine listed companies at the end of 1995, the year of its reopening, to 370 in 2022, while the value of the listed Romanian companies now accounts for some 13.5% of the country’s GDP, Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) president Radu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]