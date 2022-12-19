Parliament approves establishment of NATO battlegroup on Romania’s territory, under leadership of France

Parliament approves establishment of NATO battlegroup on Romania’s territory, under leadership of France. The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate approved, on Monday, with 309 votes “in favour” and five “against”, the establishment of the NATO battlegroup on the territory of Romania, under the leadership of France. “The hosting by Romania of one of the four NATO battlegroups on... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]