Bucharest Stock Exchange Gets Shareholder OK To Move HQ To America House Building As Of Sept 1, 2023



Shareholders of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO) approved on Dec 19 the conclusion of a contract for a ten-year period with the company Complexul Multifunctional Victoria SRL for the lease of a location designated for BVB’s headquarters and fit-out works within the America House building (...)