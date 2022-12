Submarine Burger Opens Two Restaurants in Bucharest in EUR1.5M Investment in 2022

Submarine Burger Opens Two Restaurants in Bucharest in EUR1.5M Investment in 2022. Croatian-held Submarine Burger, which specializes in vegan burgers, opened its first two restaurants in Bucharest this year, following EUR1.5 million investments and will open the third early next year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]