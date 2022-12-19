Moldova’s Maib Works With TradeVille, Wood & Co, Raiffeisen Bank To List Its Shares In Bucharest In 2023



Moldova’s Maib Works With TradeVille, Wood & Co, Raiffeisen Bank To List Its Shares In Bucharest In 2023.

Maib, the largest credit institution in the Republic of Moldova, with assets of EUR2 billion, said its Supervisory Board approved the syndicate of investment banking advisors following a decision of Dec 14 to list the company’s shares on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the (...)