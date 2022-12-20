EP president Metsola: Romania should join Schengen in the first half of 2023

EP president Metsola: Romania should join Schengen in the first half of 2023. "I think it's time for Romania to join the Schengen area. In the first half of 2023, Romania should join," the European Parliament's president Roberta Metsola said in Bucharest. "What we can do [at the European Parliament] is continue to push for each member to reach the same conclusion," the (...)