Moldovan bank maib picks up advisers for Bucharest listing

Moldovan bank maib picks up advisers for Bucharest listing. The supervisory board of Moldova's largest bank by assets maib (Moldova Agroind Bank) approved the syndicate of investment banking advisors following the decision of December 14 to list the company's shares on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange in an offer scheduled for next year. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]