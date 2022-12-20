Media Fact Book 2022, December Update, by Initiative: The local media market reaches 642 million euro in 2022

From a global perspective, the media advertising revenues grew by 7% in 2022 to an estimated 795 billion USD and are expected to continue the advance in a slower pace by 5% in 2023, with the biggest increase in the digital sector, according to the Global Advertising Landscape report issued... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]