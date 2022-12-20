CMS advises EBRD on EUR 30 million Premier Energy financing in RomaniaInternational law firm CMS has advised the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on an up to EUR 30 million revolving working capital loan to Premier Energy SRL, the third largest player in the natural gas distribution market in Romania. The funds will be used to cover the (...)
Eurostat: Romania's natgas consumption decreased by 35% since summerThe European Union's natural gas consumption decreased by 20.1% in the August-November period compared to the average of the last five years over the same period. Romania has the fifth largest decrease in consumption. EU member states agreed at the end of July to voluntarily reduce their (...)
2022, a year of digitization for the agricultural insurance sectorRetrospective of the agricultural year 2022 for Agra Asigurări 2022 was a year of digitization for Agra Asigurări, the only insurer in Romania dedicated exclusively to the agricultural sector. The company has taken digitization to a higher level in the insurance market – by constantly improving (...)