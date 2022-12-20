Eurostat: Romania among EU countries with lowest average annual salary in 2021

Eurostat: Romania among EU countries with lowest average annual salary in 2021. In 2021, the average annual full-time adjusted salary for employees in the European Union (EU) was EUR 33,500, according to a new indicator published by Eurostat on December 19. The same source revealed that, with an annual average of EUR 13,000, Romania had one of the lowest salaries last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]