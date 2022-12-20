Enel X Romania was selected by Antibiotice Iași for the construction of a photovoltaic park of 2.5 MW



Almost 4,700 photovoltaic panels will be installed on an area of 3.14 hectares for the pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iași; The facility will ensure an average annual production of 3,500 MWh and will contribute to a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 2,056 tons/year. Enel X Romania, (...)