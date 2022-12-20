Profi and Logicor Romania sign extension lease agreement for c.52,000 sqm at Logicor Ploiesti logistics park

Profi and Logicor Romania sign extension lease agreement for c.52,000 sqm at Logicor Ploiesti logistics park. PROFI, the Romanian modern retail network with the widest geographical coverage in the country, strengthens the long-term partnership with Logicor, a leading owner and manager of logistics real estate in Europe, by signing an extension of its lease agreement for the c.52,000 sqm premium (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]