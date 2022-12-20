Growceanu invests EUR 80,000 in MediNav, a MedTech start-up that uses AI to write and extract selected medical information

Growceanu invests EUR 80,000 in MediNav, a MedTech start-up that uses AI to write and extract selected medical information. MediNav has attracted a total of EUR 350,000, assigned to the scaling of the medical digital assistant in Romania Investment to develop a complex AI-based algorithm that retains, notes, and extracts medical information and learns continuously Commercial expansion in Germany, Austria, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]