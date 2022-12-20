Akcent Development completes the tenant mix of the Eminescu Offices building by attracting Bringo within the project



The Eminescu Offices building, developed by Akcent Development in the central part of the Capital City and managed by the Asset Services team of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, completes its tenant mix by attracting the delivery platform Bringo within the project. Bringo has leased ​​an area of (...)