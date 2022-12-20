Bucharest to add 200 new trolleybuses and electric buses to its public transport fleet

Bucharest to add 200 new trolleybuses and electric buses to its public transport fleet. Bucharest will have 100 new trolleybuses and 100 new electric buses, mayor Nicusor Dan announced on December 19. They will be purchased with non-reimbursable funds. Mayor Dan said that the evaluation committee analysed the offer submitted by Solaris for 100 new trolleybuses. The final report (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]