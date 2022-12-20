FAN Courier Leases 5,000 Sqm Of Storage And Office Space In P3 Bucharest A1 Logistics Park

FAN Courier, the leader of the local courier services market, has leased 5,000 square meters of storage and office space in the P3 Bucharest A1 logistics park where it plans to develop the main shipping hub in the west of capital city Bucharest, which will serve all FAN Courier customers in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]