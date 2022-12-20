Financial Watchdog: Romania Insurance Market Grows 23% YoY To RON12.1B In Jan-Sept 2022
Financial Watchdog: Romania Insurance Market Grows 23% YoY To RON12.1B In Jan-Sept 2022.
Romania’s insurance market reached a volume of underwritten gross premiums of RON12.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022, up 23% versus the year-ago period, the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) said in its latest report on the evolution of the local insurance (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]