European Festival Awards: Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park shortlisted as the Best Small Festival . One of Romania’s biggest jazz festivals, Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park, amassed votes from the regular public to be enlisted among the finalists of the Best Small Festival category at the European Festival Awards this year. Winners will be announced at the awarding gala in Groningen, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]