Romanian youths will benefit from the European Youth Card starting this spring for free, minister says.

Gabriela Firea, Romania's minister of family, announced on December 19 that young people in Romania will be eligible for the European Youth Card (EYCA). Starting this spring, the card will be available in Romania for free, in addition to other 38 European countries, and people up to 30 years of (...)