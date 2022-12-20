 
Romaniapress.com

December 20, 2022

EP’s Metsola meets Romanian students in Bucharest: I would like to see more women in your Parliament
Dec 20, 2022

EP’s Metsola meets Romanian students in Bucharest: I would like to see more women in your Parliament.

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, declared, on Tuesday, during a meeting with young Romanians, in the Aula of the Law Faculty, that she would like more women to be in the Bucharest legislature. “I think you need a lot more women in politics in Romania. I would... The (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CMS advises EBRD on EUR 30 million Premier Energy financing in Romania International law firm CMS has advised the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on an up to EUR 30 million revolving working capital loan to Premier Energy SRL, the third largest player in the natural gas distribution market in Romania. The funds will be used to cover the (...)

European Court of Human Rights rules that Romanian legislation discriminated women The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found Romania guilty of discrimination for not allowing women to work as long as men as civil servants according to now-revised labor legislation. The seven judges of the court unanimously found that Romania violated the article of the European (...)

Eurostat: Romania's natgas consumption decreased by 35% since summer The European Union's natural gas consumption decreased by 20.1% in the August-November period compared to the average of the last five years over the same period. Romania has the fifth largest decrease in consumption. EU member states agreed at the end of July to voluntarily reduce their (...)

New report explores how businesses can move sustainability from words to actions Mazars urges business leaders to think about where they are on their own ESG journey, declaring ‘sustainability strategy must become business strategy’ Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, releases its new report, ESG: where are you on the journey? The report takes a closer (...)

2022, a year of digitization for the agricultural insurance sector Retrospective of the agricultural year 2022 for Agra Asigurări 2022 was a year of digitization for Agra Asigurări, the only insurer in Romania dedicated exclusively to the agricultural sector. The company has taken digitization to a higher level in the insurance market – by constantly improving (...)

Steps forward for the Romanian hospitals: A new Heart Institute at Targu Mures Hospitalized patients from the "Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplantation" in Targu Mures could benefit from a new and modern Cardiovascular Surgical Center (a Heart Institute) within the hospital. TESSERACT ARCHITECTURE, the only Romanian architecture studio (...)

PM Ciuca meets Speaker of the Republic of Korea's National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with Speaker of the Republic of Korea’s National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, during the official visit he is paying this week to the Republic of Korea, the dialogue being focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation. “Important dialogue with the Speaker of the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |