HealthMin Rafila: There are sufficient quantities of anti-COVID vaccine with new formula

HealthMin Rafila: There are sufficient quantities of anti-COVID vaccine with new formula. The minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Tuesday, in a press conference, that in Romania there are already sufficient quantities of vaccine adapted to the new strains of coronavirus. “In Romania there are already sufficient quantities of vaccine with the new formula, that combined (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]