Dec 20, 2022
Electrica Signs Two Market Making Contracts With BRK Financial Group And Wood & Co.
Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) announced in a stock market report on Tuesday (Dec 20) that it concluded two agreements for market making services with brokerage companies BRK Financial Group (BRK) and Wood & Company (Wood&Co) for a period of 2 years, starting with (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]