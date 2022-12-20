Electrica Signs Two Market Making Contracts With BRK Financial Group And Wood & Co

Electrica Signs Two Market Making Contracts With BRK Financial Group And Wood & Co. Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) announced in a stock market report on Tuesday (Dec 20) that it concluded two agreements for market making services with brokerage companies BRK Financial Group (BRK) and Wood & Company (Wood&Co) for a period of 2 years, starting with (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]