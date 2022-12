Romania ’s Defense Ministry Signs Framework Agreement with Elbit Systems for Watchkeeper X Drones

Romania ’s Defense Ministry Signs Framework Agreement with Elbit Systems for Watchkeeper X Drones. Romania’s National Defense Ministry via Compania Nationala Romtehnica has signed a framework agreement with Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd for up to seven UAS Watchkeeper X systems worth a total of about RON1.891 billion, VAT not included. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]