Wizz Increases Frequency of Flights from Cluj-Napoca to Brussels, Milan and Paris. Low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced an increase in frequency of flights on three routes operated from the Avram Iancu International Airport of Cluj to Brussels Charleroi, Milan Bergamo and Paris Beauvais. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]