SafeTech Innovations Establishes Subsidiary In Abu Dhabi

SafeTech Innovations Establishes Subsidiary In Abu Dhabi. Romanian cybersecurity company Safetech Innovations (SAFE.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said in a stock market report on Tuesday (Dec 20) that it established a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi (the United Arab Emirates), which is called Safetech Cybersecurity Limited (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]