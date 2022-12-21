Romania's Romgaz to buy 0.3 bln cubic meters of natural gas from Socar this winter

Romania's Romgaz to buy 0.3 bln cubic meters of natural gas from Socar this winter. Romanian natural gas company Romgaz may secure between January 1 - April 1, 2023, up to 300 mln cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan's state oil and gas company SOCAR under the frame agreement announced, with daily deliveries of up to 4.2 mln cubic metres, according to sources close to (...)