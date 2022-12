Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months

Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months. Romania’s BET Index, which includes the 20 most traded stocks listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), grew by 8.6% in November supported by the solid financial results posted by the blue-chip companies in the first nine months of this year. In the last trading session of November, the BET (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]