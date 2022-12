Romanian village in Transylvania awarded Best Tourism Village title

Răşinari, a Romanian village in Sibiu county, Transylvania region, is among the 32 winners of the second edition of the "Best Tourism Villages" world competition launched by the World Tourism Organization (WTO). Unlike most of the Transylvanian villages that earned global recognition, Răşinari (...)