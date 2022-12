Dacia sells the 10,000th Spring e-vehicle on the Romanian market

Dacia sells the 10,000th Spring e-vehicle on the Romanian market. The 10,000th unit of Dacia Spring, the electric model of the Romanian car company Dacia, was sold on the Romanian market, Hotnews.ro reported. Spring, manufactured in a factory in China, now costs EUR 22,100 before the subsidies, from EUR 18,300 when it was launched. The Spring model is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]