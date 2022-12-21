Romanian cinema: Sebastian Mihăilescu’s Mammalia has world premiere at Berlin Film Festival

The surrealist drama Mammalia, directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu, will have its world premiere at the 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival - Berlinale. The Romania/Poland/Germany co-production was selected in the event's Forum section. The 2023 edition of the Berlin (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]