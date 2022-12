Bucharest City Hall sterilized 6,000 cats and dogs in 2022

Bucharest City Hall sterilized 6,000 cats and dogs in 2022. More than 6,000 dogs and cats were sterilized for free this year in Bucharest during the campaigns run by the Capital City Hall through the Authority for the Supervision and Protection of Animals (ASPA). Over 5,000 animals were sterilized in just four months at the beginning of the year. Among (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]