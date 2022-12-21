Developer buys abandoned building in Bucharest’s historic centre to turn into a 5-star hotel

Developer buys abandoned building in Bucharest’s historic centre to turn into a 5-star hotel. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, purchased an unfinished, abandoned building in the historic centre of Bucharest to transform it into a 5-star lifestyle hotel - One Plaza Athénée. The value of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]