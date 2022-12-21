PepsiCo Foundation expands the partnership with Casa Bună Association to provide support to vulnerable children in Romania

With a $150,000 grant from the PepsiCo Foundation, Casa Bună will support educational needs of students, vocational training, as well as access to nutritious food for students in Ferentari, Bucharest, and Argeș (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]