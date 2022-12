Pehart extends syndicated loan obtained two years ago to EUR 78 million

Pehart extends syndicated loan obtained two years ago to EUR 78 million. The company is targeting investments for sustainable development and working capital growth Pehart will invest in energy-efficient technologies and development of new production capacities Pehart aims to grow the brand internationally and diversify the product portfolio. Pehart Group, one of (...)