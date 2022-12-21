President Iohannis pays hommage to the 1989 Revolution victims: Let us keep alive the memory of the December 1989 Revolution heroes and take further the ideals they fought for!
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday laid a wreath of flowers at the Roadside Crucifix in University Square in the memory of the 1989 Revolution victims. The head of state also held a moment of silence. The president was accompanied by presidential advisors Ion Oprisor, Daniela Barsan and (...)
