December 21, 2022

A Romanian entrepreneur takes over 9% of the company Termene.ro and develops a unique platform in Romania to compete with LinkedIn Ads
Dec 21, 2022

A Romanian entrepreneur takes over 9% of the company Termene.ro and develops a unique platform in Romania to compete with LinkedIn Ads.

The entrepreneur Daniel Slăvenie (35 years old), co-founder of Limitless Agency, one of the largest digital marketing agencies in Romania, takes over 9% of the financial data company Termene.ro. Through this investment, he wants to develop a platform that will compete with LinkedIn Ads in the (...)

De'Longhi Seeks to Hire 240 People for Its Espresso Machine Plant in Cluj Home appliances manufacturer De’Longhi Romania, the largest exporter in Cluj County has 240 jobs available, mostly for unskilled workers at its espresso machine plant in Jucu, the Cluj county employment agency (AJOFM) data show.

Romanian Consumers Spent RON2.2B on Cold Cuts in H1 Romanians spend RON4.3 billion on cold cuts a year, an indicator that has increased in the last few years and first half data of research company Market Vector show a slight rise of 2.2%.

IFC's Support To Expand Access To Finance For Green Housing In Romania A new IFC investment in UniCredit Bank S.A.senior bonds issues, representing a part from the total of $80 million approved amount in relation to UniCredit Bank’s Euro Medium Term Notes Program, will help increase access to finance for green housing in Romania, including green mortgages and green (...)

Wolf Theiss Advises AFI Europe On Getting EUR450M Credit Facility To Refinance Shopping Centers In Romania Law firm Wolf Theiss has advised AFI Europe on obtaining a EUR450 million credit facility for the purposes of refinancing its three shopping centers in Romania – AFI Cotroceni in Bucharest, AFI Ploiesti and AFI Brasov.

Elit Ends 2022 With A Total 2,000 Employees At Its Four Plants Elit, one of Romania’s biggest cold cuts producers, ends 2022 with a total number of 2,000 employees at its four production units in Alba, Arad and Bucharest and plans to keep boosting its staff along with the development of the future high-capacity logistics platform in Alba (...)

GoIT Group Eyes EUR50,000 Turnover In 2022 After Two Months Of Activity On Romanian Market GoIT, the international company for beginner IT training courses, which started its activity on the Romanian market almost two months ago, estimates a turnover of EUR50,000 at the end of 2022.

Sphera Franchise Group Approves RON20M Dividends, At 3.7% Yield The shareholders of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, have approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute dividends worth over RON20 million from the undistributed net profit of (...)

 


