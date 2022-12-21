Color Smart aims to consolidate and expand the business and a turnover of over 4 million euros in 2023



The company’s budgeted investments for next year amount to approximately 500 thousand euros Color Smart, sole importer, and distributor in Romania and the Republic of Moldova of the premium and premium plus brands Novacolor, Color Smart, and Pittsburgh Paints, is in full development. For the new (...)