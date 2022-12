BestJobs: Romanians’ Budget For Holiday Gifts Shrinks 40% In 2022 Amid Rampant Inflation

The rampant inflation has affected Romanians' budgets for holiday presents, as the amount allocated in 2022 is 40% lower than last year's, according to the latest survey carried out by online recruitment platform BestJobs.